Russian ambassador slams 'pressure tactics' over oil sales to India

By Michael Heath

Russia is ready to supply India with as much oil as it needs to meet its energy requirements, the Kremlin’s envoy to New Delhi said, while denouncing plans to intensify sanctions on Moscow’s oil sales as “pressure tactics.”

Under a US sanctions bill authored by the late Senator Lindsey Graham, a stalwart Ukraine supporter, President Donald Trump would have authority to levy 100% tariffs on the top five buyers of Russian crude and natural gas, as well as the top five countries aiding Russia in evading energy sanctions. China, India and Turkey are the largest purchasers of Russian petroleum products.

“We would be ready to supply as much oil as India needs,” Russia’s Ambassador Denis Alipov told Asian News International in an interview. “Unfortunately, those who impose sanctions and tariffs have taken the path of pressure tactics instead of honest cooperation, which prevents those countries from offering a better deal to India in oil than us.”

After passing the Senate last month, the sanctions bill faces mounting opposition in the US House and is likely to remain stalled at least until the midterm elections in November, amid worries it would expand Trump’s authority to impose tariffs and drive up oil prices.

The sanctions effort aims to further curb Russian oil exports that help fund the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine, now in its fifth year. Russia’s budget revenue depends heavily on energy sales.

“India has shown that it’s able to stand its ground and defend its national interests,” Alipov said, referring to New Delhi’s efforts to maintain connections with traditional friends like Russia.

The envoy’s comments come after President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met last week at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, and are due to do so again at the Brics summit in India on the weekend.

Alipov warned that without Russian oil there would be disruptions in the market given the US-Iran war and problems moving energy through the Strait of Hormuz.

“The world will not cope if Russian oil is excluded,” the ambassador said. “The energy markets cannot afford that. Russian oil will stay in the market for India and other countries. We are interested in supplying oil to India. India is interested in buying that oil.”