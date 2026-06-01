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Home / World News / Russian govt imposes ban on aviation fuel exports until November 30

Russian govt imposes ban on aviation fuel exports until November 30

The decision has been take to to ensure stability in the domestic fuel market, said Russia government

Aviation Fuel

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Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 12:08 PM IST

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The Russian government said on Monday that it had imposed a ban on aviation fuel exports until November 30 2026.
 
"The aim of this decision is to ensure stability in the domestic fuel market," the government said. 
 

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Topics : Aviation fuel Russia ATF Jet Fuel

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 12:08 PM IST

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