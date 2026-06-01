Russian govt imposes ban on aviation fuel exports until November 30
The decision has been take to to ensure stability in the domestic fuel market, said Russia government
Reuters
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The Russian government said on Monday that it had imposed a ban on aviation fuel exports until November 30 2026.
"The aim of this decision is to ensure stability in the domestic fuel market," the government said.
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Topics : Aviation fuel Russia ATF Jet Fuel
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 12:08 PM IST