Samsung buyback highlights South Korea's 45% preferred stock discount

By Youkyung Lee

Samsung Electronics Co.’s anticipated equity buyback is raising investor expectations that the Korean giant will buy up non-voting preferred shares, narrowing a steep discount and setting an example for others.

More than 100 South Korean companies, including Hyundai Motor Co. and LG Chem Ltd., have issued preferred shares, raising capital without diluting founding families’ voting power. They pay a small dividend premium over common stock, but trade at an average of a 45% discount in a symbol of capital misallocation, according to Sachin Mistry, a portfolio manager at Palliser Capital in London.

Market watchers expect Samsung to target its discounted preferred stock in any buyback, as it would save money and also help sidestep a rule that could force its affiliates to sell down its holdings. The low prices are a flashpoint for investors as Seoul advances governance reform to eliminate the ‘Korea discount,’ a long-standing equity market undervaluation.

Last month, Samsung Electronics said it will spend up to 110 trillion won ($81.8 billion) to share its artificial intelligence windfall, in one of the largest ever shareholder-return programs worldwide. While it didn’t specify how much will be used for buybacks, there’s a 26% gap between the preferred stock and common equity.

That spread is at its widest in more than a decade, according to Bloomberg-compiled data, even after narrowing from 37% in recent months due to buyback expectations.

Hyundai Motor also announced in August a stock buyback program that includes preferred shares. Hyundai’s common shares’ premium over preferreds currently exceeds 50%.

“Companies can save their future dividend payout if they buy back and cancel preferred shares,” said Kang Dong-oh, a retail investor who launched a campaign to boost preferred stock valuations. “The more companies buy back preferred shares, the more all shareholders benefit.”

Also, under Korean law, Samsung’s financial affiliates can’t hold more than 10% of voting common stock. A large buyback of the normal equity would push affiliates, which are linked to the founding family, above that threshold and force sales. By repurchasing preferred shares, it avoids disrupting this ownership structure, while also lifting valuations.

The 10% rule “may limit the number of common shares that the company can repurchase, so they may repurchase more preferred shares,” said Molly Pieroni, president of Texas-based Yacktman Asset Management. “That could trigger the discount narrowing.”

Through buybacks, Samsung would also boost per-share value, helping chip away at the Korea Discount.

Yacktman Asset Management and other investors expect Samsung’s buyback actions may trigger a broader re-rating of preferred shares across corporate Korea.

“We see the preferred stock discount as a symptom of the Korean Discount where restricted market access is impacting ‘normal’ price discovery,” Pieroni of Yacktman said. “As Korea continues to open its market to international investors, we expect that the discount will narrow.”