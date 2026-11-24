Sanofi will buy US drugmaker Insmed for $41 billion in cash, it said on Tuesday, its biggest deal in two decades as CEO Belen Garijo seeks to turn around the French firm and find new sources of growth beyond blockbuster drug Dupixent.

The deal, at a 17.5% premium to Insmed's last closing price, marks a bold bet by Garijo, Sanofi's first female CEO, who took the helm in May with a mandate to fix the company's drug pipeline and arrest a share price slide.

Insmed focuses on respiratory drugs.

"Finally Sanofi is doing the deal everyone expected," said Claus Henrik Johansen, CEO of Global Health Invest, a Danish healthcare investment fund which holds Sanofi shares.

"Investors have a glimpse at the 'after-Dupixent' Sanofi," he said, as Sanofi's shares jumped by around 6% on Tuesday.

Still, Johansen said more clinical data and sales projections were needed to support the valuation.

Eczema drug Dupixent generated sales of over €15 billion ($16.4 billion) last year, almost 40% of Sanofi's total.

Since taking over, Garijo has launched a strategic review, overhauled the executive committee and expanded a deal with long-time partner Regeneron to settle prior litigation, seen as another win for the CEO.

Sanofi's shares lost ground in Garijo's first few months, but have shot up 20% since the start of October and are now up 12% since she started.

"We are executing with discipline and with vigour," Garijo said.

SANOFI'S BIGGEST DEAL IN 20 YEARS

Sanofi's $175 per share deal for Insmed is 46% above the price on November 18, the day before Bloomberg News first reported Sanofi was weighing a possible acquisition.

The French drugmaker will fund the acquisition through a combination of debt and cash on hand, and has secured committed financing in support of the transaction.

"The deal is the fourth-largest deal in cash in Europe ever, and the first largest in cash in France," Sanofi finance chief François Roger told journalists. JPMorgan was the exclusive financial advisor to Sanofi on the deal, it said.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027 and to be accretive to earnings per share by the end of 2028, Sanofi said. It estimates annual cost benefits of more than $500 million from the deal, Roger said.

"Insmed is an excellent strategic fit for Sanofi," said Markus Manns, portfolio manager at Sanofi investor Union Investment, adding the deal would help Garijo deal with the Dupixent patent cliff and the weak pipeline.

"Acquiring Insmed would address both objectives."

The deal also follows the appointment of Sanofi's former chief executive, Paul Hudson, to Insmed's board in October.

'IT BUYS TIME'

Analysts welcomed the deal, saying Sanofi could fund it without putting its dividend or credit rating at risk.

Sanofi shares were up 6% at €90 by 0915 GMT, the top gainer on Europe's benchmark STOXX 600 index.

Berenberg analyst Luisa Hector said the transaction was a great fit for Sanofi, citing Insmed's respiratory focus, early commercial assets and pipeline. Brokerage Jefferies was more circumspect and said it was not a silver bullet.

"The deal does not fix Sanofi's R&D/pipeline questions, but it buys time," it wrote.

After the acquisition, the combined group expects to generate enough cash to pay down its debt quickly and retain flexibility to invest in early-stage acquisitions.

RESPIRATORY DRUG PIPELINE

Insmed has two approved respiratory medicines on the market. Brinsupri treats non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, while Arikayce treats refractory mycobacterium avium complex lung disease.

Garijo said the portfolio offered combined peak sales potential that was expected to exceed $10 billion through the end of the next decade.

"We have a global commercial reach, experience in respiratory diseases, and patient support capabilities to help ensure marketed medicines reach even more patients and realise their full potential," she added.

CFO Roger said Sanofi planned to retain flexibility for bolt-on acquisitions to complement its existing pipeline, particularly for early-stage assets in immunology, rare diseases and vaccines.