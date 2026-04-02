'Saplings of hope': Mojtaba Khamenei calls for drive to revive Iran's infra

Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has called for a comprehensive nationwide drive to restore infrastructure and address the destruction caused by "unprovoked American-Zionist aggression," state broadcaster Press TV reported.

The Leader's appeal was part of a broader message issued on Wednesday to mark Islamic Republic Day and National Nature Day. He stressed that national efforts must now focus on ensuring the country's continued prosperity in the wake of the recent conflict.

According to Press TV, the Supreme Leader, who is the son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, noted that the recent external hostilities had not only impacted the population but had specifically "targeted its land and natural environment." He condemned the actions of the opposition, stating that at a time when the "vile and ruthless American and Zionist enemy knows no human, moral, or existential limits in its savagery," the nation must remain focused on internal growth.

The Leader further observed that the enemy "has even attacked and damaged the natural and environmental spaces of our beloved homeland." Consequently, he asserted that "every effort aimed at expanding development and building Iran's bright future is both worthy and necessary."

Reflecting on the resilience of the public, the Supreme Leader described the nation as having maintained a spirit of "steadfastness and dignity" throughout the recent spring commemorations. Press TV noted his remarks that the "heroic nation of Iran has intertwined this year's Nowruz with epic resolve and honour," despite the ongoing regional pressures.

A significant portion of the address was dedicated to those who lost their lives during the hostilities that commenced on 28 February. As reported by Press TV, the Leader highlighted a specific strike on a girls' school in the southern city of Minab, which resulted in 186 fatalities.

Referring to the young victims of the school attack, he stated that "the child-killing, monstrous American and Zionist fiends brutally martyred the young saplings of the school." In light of these events, he urged citizens in both urban and rural areas to participate in a coordinated tree-planting initiative.

The Supreme Leader stated that the Iranian people are "planting the sapling of hope across its land" as a tribute to those lost in the "ongoing war." He expressed confidence that, through these efforts, "each of these saplings may, in the years ahead, grow into a blessed tree and a fruitful one," according to Press TV.