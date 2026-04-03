Satellite imagery shows damage at Iran's Qeshm port after US-Israel strikes

Satellite imagery, accessed by Reuters, has confirmed damage to port infrastructure on Iran's Qeshm Island following US-Israeli strikes earlier this week amid the West Asia conflict.

According to Reuters, citing imagery from the Copernicus Sentinel-2, smoke was seen rising from a port area on the island on Thursday.

Reuters reported that it had verified the location by matching the port's layout with existing file images and satellite data, while the timing was confirmed through corroborating satellite imagery and local media reports.

According to Reuters, citing authorities from the Qeshm Free Zone, parts of the Bahman commercial port and the Doha fishing pier sustained damage during what they described as US-Israeli attacks targeting port facilities between the evening of April 1 and midday April 2.

Iran's Mehr News Agency also reported that no casualties were recorded in the incident and added that Mansour Azimzadeh Ardebili, deputy head of the Qeshm Free Zone, stated that the Bahman port is a fully commercial facility and that any attack on it would constitute a violation of international norms.

Meanwhile, at least eight civilians have been reported killed, and 95 others sustained injuries following US-Israeli strikes targeting Iran's B1 bridge in Karaj and its surrounding area, Iranian state media Press TV reported.

According to Press TV, the victims of the strike reportedly include "Iranian travellers" and "residents of the local village" who were near the infrastructure at the time of the attack.

The toll also included "families who were in the area for Nature Day", a time when many people were outdoors.

US President Donald Trump also confirmed the strike on the "biggest bridge in Iran", warning the Islamic Republic to enter into a deal amid escalating tensions.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, "The biggest bridge in Iran comes tumbling down, never to be used again -- Much more to follow! IT IS TIME FOR IRAN TO MAKE A DEAL BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE, AND THERE IS NOTHING LEFT OF WHAT STILL COULD BECOME A GREAT COUNTRY! President DONALD J. TRUMP."