Saudi airstrikes hit western and southwestern Yemen overnight and on Thursday, Houthi officials and media said. The group blamed the Saudi-backed government forces battling the rebels for the attacks.

Anees al-Asbahi, a spokesperson for the Houthi-run health ministry, said multiple strikes across Taiz province killed four people, including a child. Al-Asbahi blamed Saudi Arabia for the attacks.

Al-Masirah, the television channel controlled by the Iran-backed rebels, reported strikes in Sanaa overnight into Thursday. Two residents said they heard explosions in the rebel-held capital overnight.

Khalil al-Makhlafi, who lives in the southern part of Sanaa, said his home is located near military camps in an area where explosions are frequent.

"We have to endure these sounds every now and then, and they have health implications for our kids," al-Makhlafi said. The second resident, Randa al-Mahwiti, reported hearing explosions in the northern part of Sanaa.

The latest attacks come as part of the ongoing renewed fighting between the rebels and the Saudi-backed government forces. The Associated Press couldn't independently verify the claims made by Al-Asbahi, the rebel spokesman, or Al-Masirah, the rebel-run television channel.

Also on Thursday, Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry said an attack on an oil refinery in the kingdom's southwest killed a Nepalese worker. Since their fighting with the kingdom escalated over the summer, the Houthis have repeatedly targeted Saudi oil facilities, including the Jazan refinery that was attacked again on Thursday.