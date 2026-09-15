Saudi Arabia unveils 110-mn-tonne rare earth, uranium find as US ties grow

Saudi Arabia has announced the discovery of an estimated 110 million tonnes of ore at its Jabal Sayid project in the Madinah region. The ore contains high levels of rare earth elements and promising levels of uranium. The find could strengthen the kingdom’s role in critical-mineral and nuclear supply chains.

“Exploration and geological studies at the Jabal Sayid project in Madinah have revealed estimated resources of around 110 million tonnes of ore with high concentrations of rare earth minerals, especially the heavy elements, alongside promising concentrations of uranium,” Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at the International Atomic Energy Agency General Conference, according to Arab News.

According to the outlet, the latest push follows Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's November 2025 visit to Washington, which produced a Strategic Framework for Cooperation on critical minerals and a tie-up between state miner Ma'aden and US rare earths producer MP Materials.

Under that arrangement, the US Department of Defense is financing 49 per cent of a new rare earth processing plant in the Kingdom, with Ma'aden holding a controlling 51 per cent stake.

Jabal Sayid's rare earth potential ranks fourth globally

Jabal Sayid, an existing underground copper operation run as a 50:50 joint venture between Ma'aden and Canada's Barrick Mining, is also believed to host the world's fourth most valuable rare earth resource, according to an analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

The centre estimates the potential of the site at about 552,000 tonnes of heavy rare earths (dysprosium, terbium), 355,000 tonnes of light rare earths (neodymium, praseodymium), and 31,000 tonnes of uranium—a mix that could let Riyadh build its own nuclear fuel cycle and still export surplus to the US.

Heavy rare earths are especially prized by Washington, which produces mostly light rare earths and remains reliant on China for the heavier variants used in magnets, precision munitions and combat-aircraft motors.

ALSO READ: Why is China tightening travel rules for its citizens travelling abroad? Saudi state media reported that in November 2025 the value of the Kingdom's rare earth discoveries had reached $100 billion, up 90 per cent since 2018, with two advanced-stage exploration zones holding an estimated 644 million tonnes of resources.

Saudi Arabia eyes full uranium value chain

The discovery comes as Riyadh accelerates plans to develop its domestic uranium resources alongside a civilian nuclear power programme.

Prince Abdulaziz said Saudi Arabia's national atomic energy programme is pursuing several routes to explore uranium resources and assess their economic potential. One involves recovering uranium associated with phosphoric acid production during phosphate fertiliser manufacturing in northern Saudi Arabia.

Pilot work carried out with French nuclear company Orano has produced promising economic indicators for uranium recovery from those processes, according to the minister. Saudi Arabia is also continuing a sedimentary-cover survey to identify additional conventional uranium resources.

Riyadh's ambition extends beyond mining the raw material. The kingdom wants to develop domestic capabilities covering processing, separation and refining, including the production of rare earth oxides and the recovery and purification of uranium, with plans ultimately extending to yellowcake production.

The strategy fits into Saudi Arabia's wider effort to diversify its economy and reduce its dependence on hydrocarbons by developing mining, minerals processing and alternative energy sources.