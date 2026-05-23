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Home / World News / Saudi Arabia joins International Big Cat Alliance as 26th member nation

Saudi Arabia joins International Big Cat Alliance as 26th member nation

With this, the alliance now has 26 member countries and five observer nations

International big cat alliance

The platform aims to facilitate collaboration and synergy among the stakeholders, consolidating successful conservation practices and expertise into a centralised repository | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 7:06 AM IST

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Saudi Arabia on Friday became the newest member of the International Big Cat Alliance, a platform that brings together countries which are home to the seven big cats lion, tiger, leopard, snow leopard, cheetah, jaguar and puma, officials said.

With this, the alliance now has 26 member countries and five observer nations.

In a post on X, the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) said, "The IBCA warmly welcomes the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as its newest member country! A significant collective step towards advancing global cooperation for Big Cat conservation and a sustainable planet."  Established in 2024 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the IBCA is a multi-country, multi-agency coalition comprising 95 big cat range countries and non-range countries with an interest in big cat conservation, scientific organisations engaged in big cat research, business groups and corporates committed to supporting the conservation efforts.

 

The platform aims to facilitate collaboration and synergy among the stakeholders, consolidating successful conservation practices and expertise into a centralised repository.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 23 2026 | 7:06 AM IST

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