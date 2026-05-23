Saudi Arabia joins International Big Cat Alliance as 26th member nation

Saudi Arabia on Friday became the newest member of the International Big Cat Alliance, a platform that brings together countries which are home to the seven big cats lion, tiger, leopard, snow leopard, cheetah, jaguar and puma, officials said.

With this, the alliance now has 26 member countries and five observer nations.

In a post on X, the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) said, "The IBCA warmly welcomes the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as its newest member country! A significant collective step towards advancing global cooperation for Big Cat conservation and a sustainable planet." Established in 2024 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the IBCA is a multi-country, multi-agency coalition comprising 95 big cat range countries and non-range countries with an interest in big cat conservation, scientific organisations engaged in big cat research, business groups and corporates committed to supporting the conservation efforts.

The platform aims to facilitate collaboration and synergy among the stakeholders, consolidating successful conservation practices and expertise into a centralised repository.