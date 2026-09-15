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Home / World News / Saudi Arabia warns of 'potential danger' in Mecca, Taif and Jeddah

Saudi Arabia warns of 'potential danger' in Mecca, Taif and Jeddah

Saudi civil defence briefly issued danger alerts for Mecca, Taif and Jeddah amid the escalation with Yemen's Houthis

Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia flag

The brief alerts ​had also covered the provinces ​of Taif and Jeddah | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Reuters DUBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 3:54 PM IST

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Saudi ​civil defence issued an alert on Tuesday warning ‌of ​potential danger ​in Mecca, ​home to Islam's holiest site, for the ​first ‌time during the ​escalation with Yemen's Houthis - then said ‌the ​danger ‌had cleared ‌minutes later.
 
The brief alerts ​had also covered the provinces ​of Taif and Jeddah, ‌state TV ‌reported. 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Saudi Arabia Islam Yemen

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 3:54 PM IST