Saudi Arabia warns of 'potential danger' in Mecca, Taif and Jeddah

Saudi ​civil defence issued an alert on Tuesday warning ‌of ​potential danger ​in Mecca, ​home to Islam's holiest site, for the ​first ‌time during the ​escalation with Yemen's Houthis - then said ‌the ​danger ‌had cleared ‌minutes later.

The brief alerts ​had also covered the provinces ​of Taif and Jeddah, ‌state TV ‌reported.