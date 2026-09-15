Saudi Arabia warns of 'potential danger' in Mecca, Taif and Jeddah
Saudi civil defence briefly issued danger alerts for Mecca, Taif and Jeddah amid the escalation with Yemen's Houthis
Reuters DUBAI
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Saudi civil defence issued an alert on Tuesday warning of potential danger in Mecca, home to Islam's holiest site, for the first time during the escalation with Yemen's Houthis - then said the danger had cleared minutes later.
The brief alerts had also covered the provinces of Taif and Jeddah, state TV reported.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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Topics : Saudi Arabia Islam Yemen
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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 3:54 PM IST