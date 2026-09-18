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Home / World News / Saudi Aramco halts crude supplies to Indian refiners after pipeline attack

Saudi Aramco halts crude supplies to Indian refiners after pipeline attack

The East-West pipeline was shut after drone attacks, disrupting a key Saudi supply route as crude flows from the Gulf region remain under pressure

Aramco

(Photo: Reuters)

Our Bureau New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 5:08 PM IST

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Saudi Aramco has halted crude oil supplies to Indian refiners until further notice after an attack on its key East-West pipeline, The Economic Times reported on Friday.
 
The 1,200-km East-West pipeline, which runs across the Arabian Peninsula, was shut on Thursday after drone attacks by Iran-backed militias in Iraq. Saudi Arabia has also faced a series of strikes on energy and civilian infrastructure this month from Yemen-based Houthi militants along its western Red Sea coast.
 
The Iran-backed group has threatened Saudi shipping in the Red Sea, contributing to a rise in London oil prices to above $100 a barrel earlier this month.
 
 
The pipeline shutdown dealt another blow to the oil market. Saudi Arabia had been using the 7 million barrel-a-day pipeline at full capacity earlier this year after traffic through the Strait of Hormuz came to a near standstill following Iranian attacks on ships.
 
Oil prices, however, fell on Friday, extending losses for a third straight session as easing concerns over Saudi supply disruptions outweighed worries about a widening conflict in West Asia.
 
Brent crude futures fell $1.65, or 1.6 per cent, to $103.17 a barrel by 1008 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate futures were down 61 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $101.30 a barrel.
 
Benchmark Brent prices were on track for their first weekly loss in three weeks, down 1.4 per cent.

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Topics : Saudi Aramco crude oil supply Gulf countries

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 5:08 PM IST