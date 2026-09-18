Saudi Aramco halts crude supplies to Indian refiners after pipeline attack

Saudi Aramco has halted crude oil supplies to Indian refiners until further notice after an attack on its key East-West pipeline, The Economic Times reported on Friday.

The 1,200-km East-West pipeline, which runs across the Arabian Peninsula, was shut on Thursday after drone attacks by Iran-backed militias in Iraq. Saudi Arabia has also faced a series of strikes on energy and civilian infrastructure this month from Yemen-based Houthi militants along its western Red Sea coast.

The Iran-backed group has threatened Saudi shipping in the Red Sea, contributing to a rise in London oil prices to above $100 a barrel earlier this month.

The pipeline shutdown dealt another blow to the oil market. Saudi Arabia had been using the 7 million barrel-a-day pipeline at full capacity earlier this year after traffic through the Strait of Hormuz came to a near standstill following Iranian attacks on ships.

Oil prices, however, fell on Friday, extending losses for a third straight session as easing concerns over Saudi supply disruptions outweighed worries about a widening conflict in West Asia.

Brent crude futures fell $1.65, or 1.6 per cent, to $103.17 a barrel by 1008 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate futures were down 61 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $101.30 a barrel.

Benchmark Brent prices were on track for their first weekly loss in three weeks, down 1.4 per cent.