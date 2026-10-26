Saudi, Pak, Turkey officials meet Iranian authorities to avert renewed war

High-level delegations from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye were in Tehran on Monday for meetings with Iranian authorities to try to avert renewed fighting between Iran and Israel and the United States, two regional officials said.

The talks come as many in Iran are girding themselves for the possible return to all-out war, as Israeli and American leaders have been sharpening their threats ahead of pending elections in both countries, while Iranian leaders have remained defiant.

Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman, Pakistan army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and the head of Turkiye's intelligence service were to meet with Iran's top security officials and negotiators to push for a deal between Tehran and Washington.

The war in Yemen and strikes by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels against Saudi Arabia were topics also on the table, said the officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to reporters.

An Iranian official, also speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to reporters, confirmed the arrival of the officials.

Saudi Arabia said in a statement that the delegations hoped to find "ways to de-escalate tensions, enhance regional security and promote its stability." With worries about renewed fighting ahead of Israel's election on Tuesday and the Nov. 3 midterm elections in the US, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, on the weekend said Tehran had not closed the window of diplomacy and that messages were being passed to the US via intermediaries.

With negotiations long stalled, Baghaei said that the US appears to be persisting in unilateral demands and that Trump and US officials repeatedly use the phrase "complete surrender," which Baghaei said no Iranian accepts.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, repeated his warning on Sunday that Iran or its proxies could attack ahead of the close elections to disrupt the vote, citing intelligence.

"The (military) is ready both to defend and to strike," he said in a video statement, adding: "You will suffer disproportionate blows far greater than you can imagine." Israel's Channel 12 reported Sunday night that Netanyahu and his military chief of staff clashed over an instruction by Netanyahu to carry out an "action" that the army believes could quickly trigger a resumption of the conflict with Iran.

Netanyahu described the Channel 12 report as nonsense during an appearance on another broadcaster, Channel 14. There was no immediate military comment.

Yemen has become a widening front in the Iran war that began in February, with the Houthis increasingly launching attacks on Saudi Arabia because it supports Yemen's internationally recognised government battling the rebels.

The conflict has intensified since forces from the internationally recognised government and Saudi-led coalition launched airstrikes on Houthi-held Sanaa International Airport in July, shattering a 2022 ceasefire deal that largely stopped the fighting in the country's civil war.

Early Monday, the Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the rebel group had fired ballistic missiles at military gatherings and weapons depots belonging to Saudi-backed government forces in Aden and Lahj provinces. He claimed the attacks caused the loss of military equipment and personnel but did not provide evidence of the strikes.

The Associated Press couldn't independently verify the claims.