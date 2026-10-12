Saudi's Dammam airport targeted in Houthi attack after strike on Riyadh
Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen have been claiming a series of attacks in the past week on Saudi airports and military and oil facilities
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Saudi authorities said Sunday that King Fahd International Airport in Dammam has been attacked, with few details. The city is on the Persian Gulf near Bahrain and Qatar.
The statement came hours after authorities said the international airport in the capital, Riyadh, had been attacked once again. The Flightradar24 monitor noted at least one flight diverting from the airport in Dammam.
Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen have been claiming a series of attacks in the past week on Saudi airports and military and oil facilities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 8:00 AM IST