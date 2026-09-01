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Home / World News / Scott Bessent says US likely to announce Iran bank sanctions this week

Scott Bessent says US likely to announce Iran bank sanctions this week

Bessent said it could be entities, airline leasing companies. He added, "It could be anyone who does business with the IRGC. We are tracking down the IRGC's assets"

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

US Treasury Secretary ​Scott Bessent | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of IndiaReuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 11:31 PM IST

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US Treasury Secretary ​Scott Bessent said on Tuesday the United States is likely to announce sanctions on a ??bank this week as part of its economic campaign against Iran. 
"We are probably going to announce a bank sanction this week, and we will announce one ‌the week after. We are speaking to ​our allies here, who have ​all come forward, and we have had a great show of support," ​Bessent said.
 Speaking at an event on the sidelines of the US-hosted Group of 20 finance leaders in Asheville, North Carolina, the treasury secretary said the US was also looking at targeting airline leasing companies and other ​entities that did business with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
 
 "It could be entities. ‌It could be it could be airline leasing companies, which we'll be ​looking at. It could be anyone who does business with the IRGC. We are tracking down the IRGC's assets," Bessent said.
 "We have zero tolerance. We are going ‌to economically asphyxiate this regime."

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 Bessent told ​Reuters on Sunday the US ‌Treasury was likely to unveil weekly new secondary sanctions aimed at increasing economic ‌pressure ??on Iran, with an initial focus on banks.
 He said the ​next step may be cutting off an institution entirely from the dollar-based financial system.
 In a message directed at the IRGC, ​Bessent said on Tuesday: "We know where in the British Virgin Islands your accounts are at these trust companies. We ‌know the 100 million dollar houses you have around the world, and we ‌are going to freeze those."
 Bessent said the United States has privately discussed with China how to stop Iran getting a nuclear weapon and ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Topics : USA US Iran tensions US-Iran tensions

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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 11:31 PM IST