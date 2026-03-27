Seizing Iran's oil supply 'an option', says Trump amid West Asia tensions

US President Donald Trump said that taking control of Iran's oil supply remains "an option", although he did not elaborate when asked about the possibility amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Speaking to reporters during a Cabinet meeting in the White House on Thursday, the US President, referring to the idea of seizing Iran's oil as part of broader strategic considerations in the region, said, "I mean, I wouldn't talk about it, but it's an option."

Trump pointed to recent developments in Venezuela, where the US ousted the former leader Nicolas Maduro from power and began working with acting president Delcy Rodriguez earlier this year, as a possible model for how a future oil arrangement could work.

"Well, in Venezuela, we've done very well working with Venezuela. Certainly, we've taken in billions and billions of dollars. And by the way, Venezuela is doing better right now than they've ever done in the history of their country, and it's sort of like a joint venture, but the United States has made a lot of money," Trump said, highlighting the financial gains the US has accrued under that arrangement.

The remarks come as Trump seeks to downplay the impact of the conflict on US energy security, asserting that the country's oil supply is robust despite tensions around the Strait of Hormuz -- a key global oil route.

"We have so much oil. Our country is not affected by this. We have more, we have twice the amount of oil as Saudi Arabia or Russia, and soon it'll be three times the amount," Trump said, underlining his administration's emphasis on US energy independence.

While Trump did not commit to any specific military or economic action regarding Iran's oil, his comments add to the ongoing debate over how the United States might balance diplomatic pressure with strategic leverage over energy resources amid heightened regional tensions.