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Home / World News / Separate mass shootings in South Africa leave at least 27 people dead

Separate mass shootings in South Africa leave at least 27 people dead

Two separate mass shootings near South Africa's two biggest cities killed at least 27 people, police said Sunday.

Shooting, Gun

Representative Image: Shutterstock

AP Cape Town
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2026 | 1:22 PM IST

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Two separate mass shootings near South Africa's two biggest cities killed at least 27 people, police said Sunday.

The South African Police Service said 17 people were killed Saturday night when suspects armed with AK-47 rifles and pistols opened fire at a bar in Wedela township, southwest of Johannesburg.

In a separate statement, police said 10 people were killed in a mass shooting at a store in Lwandle, near Cape Town, around 1 am Sunday.

The two shootings come just days after a mass shooting at a house party near the east coast city of Durban killed 11 people, including a pregnant woman.

 

No arrests had been made in the two latest mass shootings, police said, and preliminary reports indicate authorities were searching for multiple gunmen in both cases.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 27 2026 | 1:22 PM IST