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Home / World News / Serbia's Vucic loses election after 14 years amid student-led protests

Serbia's Vucic loses election after 14 years amid student-led protests

The right-wing leader's 14-year hold on power ends as a diverse student-led opposition movement triumphs after two years of protests against his government

Serbia,Serbia election, Serbia polls, Serbia protests

Supporters of the electoral list "Student List - Students Win" celebrate after Aleksandar Vucic, Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) prime ministerial candidate, conceded defeat in the parliamentary election in Belgrade, Serbia | Image: Reuters

AP Belgrade
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2026 | 7:53 AM IST

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The long-serving strongman leader of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, conceded defeat on Sunday in an election that pitted him and his right-wing party against a diverse student-led opposition movement that spent two years protesting his government.

It was a seismic political shift in the Balkan country where Vucic, who had been endorsed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and who denounced the student movement as a foreign-led attempt to unseat him, led for 14 years.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 26 2026 | 7:52 AM IST