Shehbaz Sharif briefs Saudi Prince as Pak pushes to mediate US-Iran talks

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday briefed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman about Islamabad's diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the tenuous West Asia situation.

The prime minister said in a statement on X that he spoke with the crown prince and discussed the regional situation in addition to exchanging traditional Eid greetings.

The call comes a day after Sharif offered to host talks between the US and Iran for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict.

Sharif said that during the call, he appreciated the Kingdom's restraint and, "I stressed the urgent need for de-escalation, an end to hostilities, and unity in the ranks of the Ummah".

"I also briefed His Royal Highness on Pakistan's diplomatic outreach efforts for regional peace and stability. We agreed to remain in close coordination," he said.

Sharif also reiterated Pakistan's strong condemnation of the recent attacks on the Kingdom and reaffirmed Islamabad's unwavering solidarity and unequivocal support for Saudi Arabia in these challenging times.

During the conversation, he conveyed warm Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the Crown Prince as well as King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the royal family and the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia.

In an X post on Tuesday, Sharif said that Islamabad was "ready and honoured" to facilitate "meaningful and conclusive talks" between the US and Iran to end the ongoing conflict.

Hours later, US President Donald Trump shared Sharif's post on his Truth Social platform.

According to media reports, the US on Tuesday sent Iran a 15-point plan and ceasefire proposal to end the war in the West Asia.

The peace plan was shared with Iranian officials via Pakistan.

Also on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, exchanging views on the evolving regional situation, according to the Foreign Office.

"Dar underscored the importance of peace and stability, calling for immediate de-escalation and emphasising that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path forward," it said.

Separately, Dar received British High Commissioner Jane Marriott at the Foreign Office, and the two held discussions on the evolving regional situation.

Dar "underscored that diplomacy and dialogue remain the only viable path forward, emphasising the urgent need for early resolution of the conflict," FO said.

The deputy prime minister also met Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, who called on him, and their discussions focused on the unfolding regional and global developments.

Dar "underscored the urgent need to promote de-escalation in the West Asia and the wider region through dialogue and diplomacy".

Reiterating the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, they agreed to maintain close cooperation on issues of mutual interest, according to FO.

Starting February 28, the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, which killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The joint strikes came after days of build-up, with Trump ramping up the pressure on Tehran to agree to a new deal on its nuclear programme.

Iran's retaliation escalated the war to the entire Gulf region.

According to official sources, Pakistan is in contact with both the US and Iran, and facilitating backdoor communication, including initial drafts of respective demands for creating peace in the region.