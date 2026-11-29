Awami League, the party led by Sheikh Hasina, on Sunday has launched a two-day nationwide lockdown, with road blockades and fires reported in its home areas and beyond.

Meanwhile, the government has deployed extra police forces, especially in the southern districts of the country. Additionally, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has been deployed with 120 platoons across the country.

Based on footage and photos provided by BGB, scenes show road blockades in Gopalganj and Faridpur, where trees have been placed across roads and fires have been set on the streets.

"Numerous trees were felled to create blockades along the Naodoba-Bhanga-Bhatiapara highway in Faridpur; BGB is working tirelessly to remove the obstructions and restore vehicular movement," BGB said, providing some photos and videos.

In Bangladesh, especially in the south, Gopalganj-Sheikh Hasina's home district-is her stronghold. Even though the Awami League's programs may not be widely observed elsewhere, its supporters in that region are carrying out various activities and taking to the streets in different ways.

Sheikh Hasina has announced that she intends to return to Bangladesh on December 16, 2026, the day Bangladesh marks its victory in the liberation war against Pakistan in 1971, but the government says she will not be given any travel documents or passport, since she is a death-row convict. Dhaka has also formally asked India to extradite her under the extradition treaty. India, meanwhile, has noted that extradition and return to one's own country with travel documents are two different matters.

Sheikh Hasina's announcement has triggered political tensions across Bangladesh and sparked widespread debate, raising concerns about the country's security situation.

In 2024, a student-led uprising overthrew Sheikh Hasina, after which she fled to India; subsequently, the February 12, 2026 election brought the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to power in Bangladesh.