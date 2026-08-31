Shein IPO values fast-fashion giant at $26 billion, far below peak

By Charlotte Yang

Shein Global Holdings Ltd. completed its initial public offering at a valuation that’s a fraction of what the company was once worth. For some investors, that still might prove to be rich given the company’s prospects.

The fast-fashion retailer raised $1.7 billion in Hong Kong, giving it a market value of $26 billion that’s a far cry from the $100 billion it once commanded. Questions about its upside in the face of slowing growth and tariff headwinds threaten to weigh on the stock as it prepares to debut on Tuesday.

Shein’s long-awaited IPO valued the company at over 15 times forward earnings, calculations based on Bloomberg Intelligence’s estimates show. That’s about double the 7.4 times ratio commanded by its competitor Temu’s parent PDD Holdings Inc. and above the 10.7 times multiple for Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index.

At 15 times price over earnings, “the stock is already pricing in part of a growth comeback before it has delivered one,” said Gary Tan, a portfolio manager at Allspring Global Investments. “Investor appetite post-listing is likely to be cautious until management proves its business model reset can reignite growth.”

Shein’s Hong Kong listing will test whether fast-fashion and internet retailers can still attract capital in an investing climate dominated by artificial intelligence fervor. Shein’s valuation also sits alongside that of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., the Chinese e-commerce titan now aggressively pivoting into artificial intelligence. Alibaba’s Hong Kong shares are valued at 15 times 12-month earnings.

“I’m not quite sure what their unique advantages are that’d say I would have to have this one,” said Edmund Harriss, chief investment officer at Guinness Global Investors in London. “I suppose I’m quite happy with my 10 per cent Alibaba positions in a China fund. They’re incumbents. I know how they operate these days and they are subject to the same competitive pressures.”