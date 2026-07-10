Shein wins Chinese regulatory approval to proceed with Hong Kong IPO

Shein Global Holdings Ltd has received approval from China's securities regulator to proceed with its planned initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong, marking a key milestone in the fast-fashion retailer's years-long effort to go public.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on Friday that Shein plans to sell up to 341.6 million H shares in the proposed IPO.

Bloomberg News had earlier reported that the company and its advisers were moving ahead with preparations for the listing after recent discussions with the regulator yielded more positive signals.

People familiar with the matter have said the company is considering raising a few billion dollars through the IPO, although the final amount will depend on the valuation. They added that while preparations are under way, there is no firm timeline and the listing could still be delayed.

According to people familiar with the matter, Shein has come under pressure from shareholders to reduce its valuation to around $30 billion, down sharply from the more than $100 billion valuation it commanded four years ago.

“As a matter of policy, we do not comment on rumours or speculation,” a Shein representative said earlier on Friday.

Shein had previously attempted to list in the US and London before shifting its focus to Hong Kong last year after both efforts failed. Its proposed US listing was derailed amid scrutiny of its supply chain and labour practices, while its London plans stalled after Chinese regulators withheld approval.

Although Shein moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2021, it remains subject to CSRC oversight because companies with substantial links to China are required to obtain regulatory clearance before listing overseas.

After applying for the Hong Kong IPO, Shein also shifted its messaging on its Chinese operations. Founder Xu Yangtian pledged greater investment in Guangdong province, home to the manufacturing network that underpins the company's supply chain.

The company's valuation has come under pressure amid rising competition from PDD Holdings-owned Temu, weaker consumer demand following tariff-related price increases, and increased regulatory scrutiny.

Despite these headwinds, people familiar with the matter have said Shein expected net income of about $2 billion last year, helped by higher margins from price increases and cost-cutting measures.

Shein's investors include IDG Capital, Mubadala Investment Co., Tiger Global Management and HSG.