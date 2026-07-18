Sheinbaum, Carney to attend Fifa World Cup final on Trump's invitation

By Jose Orozco and Valentine Hilaire

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will travel to the US to attend Sunday’s World Cup final on President Donald Trump’s invitation, creating the opportunity for a reset after a month filled with regional tensions.

Sheinbaum, speaking to reporters in a video sent by the presidency, said she received a “direct invitation” from Trump to attend the soccer match. She said she will publish a message on Saturday with more details about the trip and will return to Mexico Monday morning.

Sheinbaum has clashed with Trump on the treatment of immigrants in the US, where multiple Mexican citizens have died in custody. At a meeting Friday, Michael Kozak, the State Department’s senior official for Western Hemisphere affairs, returned Mexico’s letters related to the deaths, recommending the country use diplomatic channels. Mexico said it will continue to advocate for its citizens under US immigration custody. “We’ve reserved the tickets,” Sheinbaum said referring to the flight. The game will kick off at 3 p.m. at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Mexico and the US are also continuing to work on a trade agreement after Trump let an automatic renewal for the region’s free trade deal to lapse earlier this month. A third round of negotiations will begin Tuesday in Mexico City, while Canada has taken a step back in the talks.

Trump said on Friday he plans to speak with Carney about wildfire smoke drifting south, saying the pollution has cost the US billions of dollars and should be reflected in tariffs on Canada.

The meeting between Sheinbaum and Trump would be the first since December when the three, including Carney, saw each other at the World Cup draw in Washington.

This will be the first match of the tournament that Sheinbaum has attended. She raffled off her ticket to the inaugural match in Mexico City to a young soccer fan.

Sheinbaum had originally planned to travel to Cancun for a news conference on Sunday, according to her official agenda.