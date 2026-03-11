Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Shell declares force majeure on Asia LNG deals after Qatar plant shutdown

Shell declares force majeure on Asia LNG deals after Qatar plant shutdown

Shell has an equity partnership with QatarEnergy in the massive Ras Laffan LNG plant, the largest single plant in the world, which shut down last week following a drone attack on the facility

Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 6:13 PM IST

Shell Plc has declared force majeure on its liquefied natural gas contracts with some of its customers in Asia, according to people familiar with the matter, due to the ongoing Qatar LNG shutdown. 
 
Shell has an equity partnership with QatarEnergy in the massive Ras Laffan LNG plant, the largest single plant in the world, which shut down last week following a drone attack on the facility. QatarEnergy declared force majeure on its LNG supply. 
 
Shell declined to comment. 
 

Topics : LNG lpg crisis Qatar West Asia War Conflict Israel Iran Conflict

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 6:13 PM IST

