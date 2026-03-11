Shell declares force majeure on Asia LNG deals after Qatar plant shutdown
Shell has an equity partnership with QatarEnergy in the massive Ras Laffan LNG plant, the largest single plant in the world, which shut down last week following a drone attack on the facility
Bloomberg
Listen to This Article
Shell Plc has declared force majeure on its liquefied natural gas contracts with some of its customers in Asia, according to people familiar with the matter, due to the ongoing Qatar LNG shutdown.
Shell has an equity partnership with QatarEnergy in the massive Ras Laffan LNG plant, the largest single plant in the world, which shut down last week following a drone attack on the facility. QatarEnergy declared force majeure on its LNG supply.
Shell declined to comment.
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 6:13 PM IST