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Home / World News / Ship struck by projectiles in Strait of Hormuz, says British military

Ship struck by projectiles in Strait of Hormuz, says British military

The British military issued the alert, saying a tanker had been targeted off Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, in the strait around 11:40 pm Sunday

Strait of Hormuz, crude oil (Photo: PTI)

The British military said the tanker has been struck by 'unknown projectiles' (Photo: PTI)

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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Projectiles struck a ship in the narrow Strait of Hormuz, the British military said Monday, the second such attack in hours as tensions remain high between Iran and the United States.

The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center issued the alert, saying a tanker had been targeted off Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, in the strait around 11:40 pm Sunday.

It described the tanker has been struck by "unknown projectiles."  "All crew reported safe," the centre said. "No environmental impact reported."  Another ship came under attack in the strait on Sunday.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions British navy British Air Force Persian Gulf

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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