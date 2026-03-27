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Home / World News / Shipping to and from ports of US-Israeli allies is prohibited: Iran's IRGC

Shipping to and from ports of US-Israeli allies is prohibited: Iran's IRGC

The IRGC added that the Strait of Hormuz is closed and any transit through the waterway will face "harsh measures"

shipping, maritime

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 4:12 PM IST

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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Friday that shipping "to and from ports of allies and supporters of the Israeli-American enemies" is prohibited through any corridor or to any destination, Iranian state media reported.
 
The IRGC added that the Strait of Hormuz is closed and any transit through the waterway will face "harsh measures".
 
Three container ships of various nationalities were turned back from the Strait of Hormuz after warnings from the IRGC Revolutionary Guards' navy, media also reported.
 

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 4:12 PM IST

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