Singer Asha Bhosle suffers cardiac arrest, admitted to Mumbai hospital
Bhosle, with a career spanning eight decades, is known for her versatility. She is the younger sister of the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar
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Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening after suffering cardiac arrest, sources said.
The 92-year-old singer also had pulmonary issues, they said.
Bhosle, with a career spanning eight decades, is known for her versatility. She is the younger sister of the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.
Some of Bhosle's popular songs are 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko', 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar', 'Intaha Ho Gai Intezar Ki', among others.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 9:42 PM IST