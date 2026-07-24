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Home / World News / SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won ordered to pay $640 million in divorce case

SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won ordered to pay $640 million in divorce case

Fund managers said Chey may still need to sell shares in units of SK Group or use them as collateral to raise funds for payment, but it probably wouldn't affect management control of the conglomerate

divorce, alimony, maintenance

Representative image | Image: Canva

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 11:38 PM IST

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A South Korean court ordered SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won on Friday to pay 944 billion won ($640 million) in a divorce case that has cast a spotlight on the billionaire's stake in the nation’s second-largest conglomerate, its fortunes lifted by artificial intelligence (AI).
 
The cash award to Chey’s former spouse, Roh Sohyeong, is a record for South Korea. Fund managers and analysts said it meant Chey may still need to sell shares in units of SK Group or use them as collateral to raise funds for payment, but probably would not affect management control of the conglomerate.
 
SK Group’s chip affiliate, SK Hynix, has become a key supplier of high-bandwidth memory chips used with Nvidia’s AI processors. Chey is not a direct shareholder of SK Hynix. But he is the largest shareholder of SK, which holds a stake of 32 per cent in the chipmaker’s top shareholder, SK Square. His wealth is estimated at $5.4 billion, according to Forbes.
 

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 11:38 PM IST

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