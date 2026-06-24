SK Hynix plans to raise $29 billion in landmark US listing amid AI boom

SK Hynix is planning to raise 45.45 trillion won ($29.4 billion) in a landmark US listing, as companies along the artificial intelligence (AI) supply chain rush to increase capacity to meet memory chip demand. At that size and depending on the exchange rate, the deal could be among the top five share sales of all time, comparable with Saudi Aramco’s then-record 2019 initial public offering, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

SK Hynix expects trading to start on July 10, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday. The South Korean company’s shares extended gains in after-market trading following the ADR announcement. reuters