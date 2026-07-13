SK Hynix's Seoul shares see worst day; TSMC posts 36% hike in Q2 sales

SK Hynix’s Seoul shares posted their biggest one-day fall in nearly two decades on Monday, tumbling more than 15 per cent, as investors unwound gains from a scorching rally following the company’s Nasdaq debut last week.

The company’s United States (US)-listed shares dropped 7.9 per cent to $154.7 in early trading after jumping more than 12 per cent in their Nasdaq debut on Friday.

The declines in SK Hynix’s shares, alongside those of rival chipmaker Samsung Electronics, contributed to a 9 per cent plunge in South Korea’s Kospi, triggering a 20-minute trading halt. Shares of US rivals also dropped. Micron Technology fell 6.4 per cent, SanDisk 8.4 per cent and Western Digital 6.8 per cent. The broader Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index lost 3.6 per cent.

Korean stocks extended losses after trading resumed after President Lee Jae Myung on Monday reiterated that the government would help speed up projects to build chip fabs in investments worth billions of dollars, as outlined by Samsung and SK Hynix.

TSMC posts 36% hike in Q2 sales

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, reported on Monday second-quarter revenue that rose 36 per cent from a year earlier to a record high on surging interest in artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Revenue in the April-June period of this year came in at $39.62 billion (T$1.27 trillion), according to Reuters calculations, slightly above a T$1.264 trillion LSEG SmartEstimate drawn from 20 analysts.

On its last earnings call in April, the company predicted second-quarter revenue of between $39 billion and $40.2 billion.

The company gives its forecast only in US dollars and not Taiwan dollars.

For June alone, TSMC reported that revenue rose 67.9 per cent year-on-year to T$442.68 billion, which was up 6.2 per cent compared with the previous month.

The data was originally due last Friday, but it was delayed due to the impending arrival of Typhoon Bavi, which shut financial markets in Taipei that day.