By Hannah Miller

Skydance Corp. is opting out of bidding for the US media rights for the next Fifa Men’s World Cup tournaments in what could be one of the costliest and competitive auctions in the global soccer event’s history, according to people familiar with the matter.

The deadline to submit initial offers is Thursday, one of the people said. The two tournaments are expected to fetch as much as $4 billion, with at least $2 billion for the 2030 event and $1 billion to $1.5 billion for 2034, the person said. Skydance, which has one of the biggest sports portfolios in US media, had been expected to compete with other potential bidders including Netflix Inc., Fox Corp., Walt Disney Co.’s ESPN, Comcast Corp.’s NBC, Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc.

The media and entertainment company, which was formed through a $110 billion merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. last month, won’t chase the rights to the tournaments that are planned to be hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco in 2030 and Saudi Arabia in 2034, according to the people, who declined to be identified discussing nonpublic information.

Skydance and Fifa declined to comment.

The international soccer event saw record-breaking viewership earlier this year when it was co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico. Fox held the English-language rights while Comcast’s Telemundo and Peacock streaming platform aired the Spanish-language broadcasts.

Skydance is shouldering an $80 billion debt load following the merger and the company is looking to cut $6 billion in costs. Co-Chief Executive Officer David Ellison told investors last week that the company would be “disciplined” when it came to future sports media rights.

“Every right has to earn its place, but we’re really happy with the portfolio we have,” Ellison said during the company’s third-quarter earnings call..

Prior to the merger, Paramount Skydance acquired the US rights to Ultimate Fighting Championship in a $7.7 billion deal last year. Skydance, which owns CBS Sports and TNT Sports as well as the streaming services HBO Max and Paramount+, also broadcasts Major League Baseball and NFL games. The company paused media rights talks with the NFL over the summer as it dealt with legal issues related to the merger. Skydance has also looked at cheaper soccer rights and is considering bidding for the French football rights for France’s Ligue 1.

Saudi Arabia has a less desirable timezone for US audiences and it’s as yet unclear whether the contest will be scheduled in the summer or late fall. The 2022 World Cup in Qatar took place in November and December to avoid the Middle East’s hot summer climate, but that period coincides with the National Football League’s season, which could hurt viewership in the US.