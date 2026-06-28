Skydiving plane crashes in France, killing all 11 people on board
The plane crashed near the city of Nancy at 11 am local time, Yves Seguy, the prefect of the Meurthe-et-Moselle region, told reporters near the scene of the crash
AP Nancy (France)
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A skydiving plane crashed in northeastern France on Sunday, killing all 11 people on board, the region's prefect said.
The plane crashed near the city of Nancy at 11 am local time, Yves Seguy, the prefect of the Meurthe-et-Moselle region, told reporters near the scene of the crash.
Emergency services responded immediately, and authorities were collecting witness statements, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jun 28 2026 | 6:10 PM IST