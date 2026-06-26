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Small plane crashes into Beijing's tallest building; police seal off area

Police cordon off the area around CITIC Tower after a small aircraft reportedly crashes into the skyscraper, with authorities yet to issue an official statement

The CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun, the tallest building in the Chinese capital, stands among other skyscrapers in Beijing, China June 26, 2026. Picture taken through a window. Reuters/Tingshu Wang

The CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun, the tallest building in the Chinese capital, stands among other skyscrapers in Beijing, China June 26, 2026. Picture taken through a window. Reuters/Tingshu Wang

Reuters Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 7:59 PM IST

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An aircraft about the size of a car crashed into Beijing's tallest building, CITIC Tower, on Friday, two eyewitnesses told Reuters, as police closed roads around the skyscraper and prevented passersby from filming the scene.
 
The building, known as CITIC Tower or China Zun, is a 108-storey skyscraper in Beijing's central business district. It houses the headquarters of state-owned conglomerate CITIC Group.
 
There was a heavy police presence at the site, with some approach roads closed to traffic. Police prevented some people from taking photographs and asked others to delete images they had already taken while ushering people away from the building.
 
 
Two glass panels on a high floor were damaged. There was no immediate official comment. Beijing's municipal government did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment sent outside business hours.
 
A courier who spoke to Reuters near the building said he rushed to CITIC Tower around 6 pm local time (1000 GMT) from a nearby location after hearing a loud crash as an aircraft about the size of a car struck the building.

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"It was so loud — louder than fireworks," he said.
 
He said he had recorded a video showing the aircraft protruding from the building, but later deleted it because he feared being caught by police.
 
Another courier told Reuters he came to the scene after seeing unverified images on social media showing the wreckage of a small aircraft on a road next to the building.
 
Social media posts about the building were quickly removed from Chinese platforms. A search for the building's name on the Xiaohongshu app returned only posts dated Thursday.
 
Dozens of police vehicles and several fire engines lined the roads around the building.
 
A police officer told Reuters journalists to leave the scene. Asked why they had to leave, the officer replied: "We all know why!"

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First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 7:59 PM IST

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