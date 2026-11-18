By Soobin Kim

South Korea’s president is offering $75,000 to anyone who catches students cheating on tests, launching an all-out effort to prevent AI gadgets from being used in this week’s high-stakes college entrance exam.

The education-obsessed country, which has the world’s fastest average internet speeds and extremely high AI uptake rates, is battling a string of high-profile cheating scandals. The top scorer on a notoriously difficult accountancy exam confessed Sunday to using a complex scheme involving AI and a micro-camera to achieve his near-perfect results.

“We have ordered new incentives to encourage whistleblowing on high-tech exam cheating: a reward of at least 100 million won per case,” President Lee Jae Myung wrote in an X post Tuesday. The payments could be even higher depending on how many people were involved in each case, he said, adding that cheaters who tell on co-conspirators will get reduced penalties.

The move, the first time a head of state has announced offered cash incentives to prevent AI-assisted cheating, highlights growing concerns about the negative impacts of AI on people’s daily lives, following massive global outages in recent days, from Microsoft’s Outlook to US authorities grounding all airplanes over communication issues.

“To anyone thinking about cheating on the exam: don’t gamble your future away on a fluke,” wrote Lee. “Do yourself and everyone else a favor and drop the idea.”

South Korea, which annually imposes strict measures including delayed stock market opening and flight groundings to ensure fairness for takers of the all-important Suneung exam, has this year been forced to roll out a raft of elaborate measures to prevent students using new technology to game the system.

On the day of the exam, hundreds of proctors trained in detecting advanced gadgets will be deployed to test centers, phones and other devices will be collected, and an emergency alert will be blasted to everyone in the country to ferret out phones that have not been turned in. Graphite pencils are the only writing utensils allowed in test centers.

All glasses will be inspected for AI capabilities. Students have also been advised to refrain from wearing jewelry, hats or shirts with buttons that could conceal miniature cameras. Any buttons will be covered with a sticker, the country’s prime minister said this week. For cheaters who are caught, the government is pushing to impose a ten-year ban on retaking the exam.

“We will also hold offenders strictly criminally liable by filing formal complaints or requesting police investigations,” said Prime Minister Han Seong-sook.