Thursday, April 02, 2026 | 02:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / South Korea President seeks swift parliamentary nod for $17 bn energy plan

South Korea President seeks swift parliamentary nod for $17 bn energy plan

Lee highlighted that disruptions in global energy supply--particularly due to virtual blockades around the Strait of Hormuz have significantly pushed up fuel prices

Lee Jae myung

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung (Photo:PTI)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 2:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday called on the country's National Assembly to quickly pass a KRW 26.2 trillion (approximately $17.1 billion) supplementary budget, aimed at cushioning the economic impact of the ongoing conflict in the West Asia, Yonhap News Agency reported.

According to the Yonhap News Agency, during the budget address, Lee described the situation as an "unexpected, multifaceted crisis" as the US-led war involving Iran enters its second month, stressing that extraordinary steps are necessary to stabilise the economy.

"The government recognises the current situation as a wartime-level crisis for the people's economy and is mobilising all available resources to overcome it," he said, as quoted by Yonhap News Agency.

 

Lee highlighted that disruptions in global energy supply--particularly due to virtual blockades around the Strait of Hormuz--have significantly pushed up fuel prices and warned of shortages in critical industrial inputs such as naphtha and urea, which could affect sectors ranging from petrochemicals to fertilisers.

To mitigate the impact, the proposed budget includes over KRW 10 trillion to offset rising oil costs and KRW 5.1 trillion to sustain a fuel price cap system and ensure a stable supply of key raw materials. The government also plans to strengthen stockpiling measures and improve transparency in fuel pricing and distribution.

Also Read

us iran, us flag, iran flag

War will continue till US faces 'permanent humiliation', surrenders: Iran

Fire at Haifa oil refinery

Iran hits Haifa port after Trump says Tehran's missile programme destroyed

manufacturing pmi, hsbc india, s&p global, june 2025 pmi, export orders, intermediate goods, pranjul bhandari, employment growth, factory output, inflation trends, input prices

India manufacturing PMI plummets to 4-year low amid West Asia conflict

crude oil, oil prices

Iraq's oil hub slows to crawl as Strait of Hormuz closure strangles exports

Rajnath Singh

No dearth of fuel or gas in country: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

According to Yonhap News Agency, the major component of the package is KRW 4.8 trillion earmarked for direct financial support to nearly 35.8 million citizens, primarily targeting the lower 70 per cent of income groups.

Payments will range between KRW 100,000 and KRW 600,000, depending on income level and regional factors.

Lee said the proposal aims to protect vulnerable populations while preventing a slowdown in economic recovery, adding that the plan will be funded through increased tax revenues driven by strong stock market performance and the semiconductor industry, without issuing new government bonds.

"It is designed to make bold investments where needed in the wake of the West Asia crisis, while ensuring the burden is not passed on to the public or the broader economy," he said, as quoted by Yonhap News Agency.

The ruling party and the main opposition have reportedly agreed to pass the budget bill by April 10, signalling bipartisan urgency in addressing the economic fallout of the ongoing West Asia conflict.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump Tariffs

One year of Trump's Liberation Day tariffs: Who struck deals, who resisted

Himalayan mountains, helicopter rescue

Poisoning trekkers for profit: Inside Nepal's fake helicopter rescue scam

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

UK gathers over 30 nations to plot ways of reopening Strait of Hormuz

Earthquake

7.4 magnitude earthquake in Indonesia triggers small tsunami, 1 killed

US state of Nebraska recognises Diwali in landmark legislative move

US state of Nebraska recognises Diwali in landmark legislative move

Topics : South Korea West Asia Israel Iran Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayH-1B Visa Changes from April 1Gold and Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayStock Market Crash TodayTATA Moters PV ShareRealme 16 Launch TodayIran Hits Haifa PortPersonal Finance