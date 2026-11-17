By Hyonhee Shin

South Korea will temporarily suspend all aircraft takeoffs and landings and delay the opening of its stock market on Thursday as students sit for their high-stakes college entrance exams.

The flight restrictions will be in place for 35 minutes starting at 1:05 pm local time to prevent noise disruptions while students take the English listening portion of the exam, the government said in a statement on Tuesday.

Aircraft that are already flying at that time must maintain an altitude of at least 3km (9,800 feet). Schedules for 130 flights — including 81 international and 49 domestic routes — will be adjusted, it said.

South Korea’s financial markets will also shift their schedules to help ease morning traffic congestion for test takers. The Korea Exchange will delay the start of trading by an hour to 10am and the stock market will close an hour later than normal.

The annual exam, called Suneung, is a grueling one-day academic test that dictates which university a student will attend — a crucial step that ultimately shapes their future career prospects.

This year’s Suneung has emerged as a major test of public trust following a high-profile cheating scandal in South Korea’s national tax accountant qualification exams. The top scorer on that test said on Sunday that he used a miniature camera to photograph exam questions, sent them to an artificial intelligence system and checked the answers on a smartphone.

In response, the government said it will form an intra-agency emergency task force to curb cheating involving AI technology and other outside assistance through stricter pre- and post-exam inspections. It’s also set to block public Wi-Fi access on exam day to prevent remote connections.