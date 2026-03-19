Explained: What South Pars-North Field is and why it matters to Iran, Qatar

Tensions in West Asia rose sharply after Israel targeted Iranian facilities linked to the South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar. The strike came amid an ongoing regional conflict following a joint US-Israel military operation in late February that killed Iran’s long-time leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran condemned the attack, with President Masoud Pezeshkian warning of "uncontrollable consequences" that "could engulf the entire world".

US President Donald Trump said late Wednesday that Israel carried out the strike on Iran's South Pars gas field, adding that neither the United States nor Qatar had any involvement.

What is South Pars/North Field?

South Pars is part of a massive gas reservoir shared between Iran and Qatar, spread across nearly 9,700 square kilometres beneath the Persian Gulf. The Iranian portion is called South Pars, while Qatar’s section is known as the North Field (also referred to as North Dome).

It is widely regarded as the world’s largest natural gas field. The Iranian side alone contributes a major share of the country’s gas output, accounting for roughly 70-75 per cent of total production.

ALSO READ: Trump warns to 'blow up' South Pars gas field if Iran attacks Qatar The field has been operational since 2002 and plays a central role in Iran’s energy system. A large portion of the gas extracted here is used within the country due to sanctions and limited export capacity.

What is its capacity?

The combined South Pars-North Field reservoir is estimated to hold around 1,800 trillion cubic feet of recoverable natural gas. News agency Reuters reported this volume is considered sufficient to meet global energy demand for over 13 years.

The scale of the field makes it one of the most strategically valuable energy assets in the world. It also supports Iran’s petrochemical and fuel industries by supplying key raw materials.

Why is it critical for Iran?

South Pars forms the backbone of Iran’s energy supply. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), a significant share of the country’s electricity -- close to 80 per cent -- is generated using natural gas, much of which comes from this field.

Any disruption to production directly affects domestic power generation, industrial output and fuel supply. Iran is also among the world’s largest consumers of natural gas, despite having a smaller economy compared to countries like the US, Russia and China.

Beyond domestic use, Iran exports gas to neighbouring countries such as Iraq, which depends on Iranian supply for a large part of its energy needs. Following the recent strike, these exports were reportedly disrupted as Iran redirected gas for internal consumption.

Why is it critical for Qatar?

On the Qatari side, the North Field underpins the country’s position as a global energy giant. Qatar is one of the world’s largest exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG), and this field supplies roughly 20 per cent of global LNG demand.

Revenue from LNG exports has brought Qatar hundreds of billions of dollars over the past few decades, making the North Field central to its economy and global energy influence.

Qatar’s foreign ministry warned that targeting such shared infrastructure is a "dangerous and irresponsible step" that could threaten global energy security.

Wider risks to global energy supply

The importance of the South Pars-North Field became evident as oil and gas prices rose immediately after the strike and Iran’s retaliation.

Oil prices surged following Iran’s retaliatory strikes on energy infrastructure across the region. Brent crude futures climbed $3.69 to $111.07 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.29, or 2.38 per cent, to $98.61 per barrel.

Iran has also warned that energy facilities across the region could be targeted, naming sites in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar as potential “direct and legitimate targets".

Qatar has already reported "extensive damage" to its Ras Laffan energy hub, while Saudi Arabia said it intercepted missiles aimed at Riyadh.

ALSO READ: West Asia war: Saudi FM warns patience with Iranian attacks 'not unlimited' Given that a significant portion of global oil passes through the nearby Strait of Hormuz, any escalation in the region raises concerns about disruptions to worldwide energy supply.

Can damaged infrastructure be repaired quickly?

Past conflicts suggest recovery may not be immediate. After the 2003 Iraq war, rebuilding oil infrastructure took more than two years despite heavy investment.

More recently, efforts to repair Ukraine’s energy systems damaged in conflict have also faced delays due to equipment shortages and logistical challenges.

These examples indicate that any serious damage to South Pars or related facilities could have long-lasting effects on both regional and global energy markets.

How have countries reacted?

Several countries, including the UAE and Oman, condemned the attack, warning that it threatens regional stability and global energy security.

The UAE said the strike poses a serious risk to both the energy market and the broader security environment in West Asia.

(With agency inputs)