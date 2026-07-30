SpaceX tightens supply chain rules, excludes Chinese nationals, components

Elon Musk -led SpaceX is tightening control over its global supply chain by asking suppliers to keep Chinese nationals and Chinese-made equipment out of factories that make products for the company, according to a report by Nikkei Asia.

The move comes as the US rocket and satellite maker strengthens safeguards around technologies considered important for America's national security.

Suppliers face stricter checks

SpaceX has been carrying out detailed inspections of both existing and potential suppliers. The company is also asking partners worldwide not to deploy Chinese nationals at facilities that manufacture products for SpaceX, the news report said.

One industry executive told Nikkei Asia that SpaceX checks whether any managers, engineers or employees at a supplier's plant are Chinese nationals. If they are involved in projects for SpaceX, suppliers are asked to replace them. They are also told that failure to do so could affect future business

SpaceX also avoids buying critical components from Chinese suppliers or from manufacturing facilities based in China, regardless of who owns them.

No Chinese parts or equipment

Another supplier executive, as quoted by the news report, said the products supplied to SpaceX cannot include parts made by Chinese companies. Even the engineers we assign to support these projects must be non-Chinese nationals. If these conditions are not met, the products may not receive approval, the executive said.

The news report quoted industry managers as saying that SpaceX inspectors also review factory systems, including surveillance cameras and networking equipment. They said suppliers have been asked to replace equipment made by Chinese companies such as Hikvision and TP-Link, even at factories located outside China.

SpaceX is also developing what it calls an "NCNT" (non-China, non-Taiwan) supply chain. The aim is to reduce the risk of disruptions if tensions between China and Taiwan increase. Beijing continues to claim Taiwan as its territory and has not ruled out using force to bring the island under its control.

SpaceX plays a major role in several US space missions, including Nasa's Artemis programme, making its technology strategically important for US national security.

SpaceX's approach goes further than many consumer electronics companies, a source told Nikkei Asia. For example, companies such as HP and Dell Technologies have been building separate supply chains—one inside China for the domestic market and another outside China for global customers.

Meanwhile, Tesla, which is also led by Elon Musk, has adopted a similar dual supply-chain strategy.

SpaceX's record IPO

SpaceX made its stock market debut on June 12 after pricing its shares at $135 each.

The offering raised a record $75 billion by selling 555.56 million shares, valuing the company at about $1.77 trillion. At the time, it became the largest initial public offering in US history, surpassing Saudi Aramco's 2019 listing.

On its first day of trading on the Nasdaq, SpaceX's strong market debut pushed Elon Musk's personal wealth above $1 trillion, making him the world's first trillionaire according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

However, the company's market value has since fallen by more than 40 per cent from its peak.