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Home / World News / SpaceX targets $75 billion IPO at $135 a share, valuing firm at $1.75 trn

SpaceX targets $75 billion IPO at $135 a share, valuing firm at $1.75 trn

The rocket and satellite communications company hoped to raise at least $75 billion, at a valuation of $1.75 trillion

SpaceX, Elon Musk

The company's valuation relies on SpaceX dominating technologies and markets that do not yet exist – from Mars missions to AI data centers in space (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 8:38 AM IST

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SpaceX plans to raise $75 billion in its initial public offering by selling 555.6 million shares at a target price of $135 per share, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
 
Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday that the rocket and satellite communications company hoped to raise at least $75 billion, at a valuation of $1.75 trillion.
 
The listing leads a wave of high-profile private companies preparing to test public markets after years of muted large-cap IPO activity, with SpaceX widely viewed as one of the most consequential offerings in recent history alongside artificial intelligence giants OpenAI and Anthropic.
 
 
The company's valuation relies on SpaceX dominating technologies and markets that do not yet exist – from Mars missions to AI data centers in space.
 
The specific target price is extremely unusual at this stage because companies planning to go public typically set a price range before talking to investors in a series of presentations called a roadshow. SpaceX's roadshow begins on Thursday.

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Usually a specific target price is not set until the day before the debut.
 
The roadshow — expected to be one of the most closely watched IPO marketing tours in recent years — will allow prospective investors to meet with SpaceX executives as investment bankers try to build demand for a record-breaking $75 billion order book.
 
Reuters previously reported that the company is considering allocating as much as 30% of the offering to individual investors, an unusually large retail tranche aimed at tapping into Elon Musk's cult-like following and broadening ownership of the company. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

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Topics : SpaceX SpaceX satellite IPOs initial public offering (IPO)

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 8:38 AM IST

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