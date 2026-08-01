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Home / World News / Spain says half of immigrants entering African enclave, Morocco have left

Spain says half of immigrants entering African enclave, Morocco have left

"Images coming from Ceuta are unacceptable," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the bloc's top executive, said in a post on X

spain border, spain

Spain border, spain (Photo: X)

Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 12:03 AM IST

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More than half of the 50,000 people who illegally crossed the Spanish border between an African enclave and Morocco have now left, Spain said as it faces mounting pressure from Europe to quickly reassert control. Spain’s Interior Ministry made the announcement Friday afternoon, as European Union leaders like German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson warned against letting any of the migrants continue to the continent. 
“Images coming from Ceuta are unacceptable,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the bloc’s top executive, said in a post on X, referencing the main city in the African enclave. “We cannot allow anyone to come to our Union without abiding by our rules.”
 
  Thousands of people have entered Ceuta in recent days, either by jumping fences on the Moroccan border, or by swimming across the divide. Ceuta and another Spanish city called Melilla sit on Africa’s Mediterranean coast and are the only land borders between Africa and Europe. Entering either area places migrants on EU soil. 
  “What has happened has been an attack, a violation of Spain’s territorial integrity,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez told reporters Friday. He added that Spain will start sending migrants back as soon as possible and that the government of Morocco said it will assist in that effort. 
  The incident has put further strain on Europe’s free-movement system, known as the Schengen area, which is widely popular but facing increasing fissures over migration concerns. Several countries warned that they were prepared to impose temporary border controls over the situation, while Italy even floated the idea of suspending Spain from Schengen — though it’s unclear how that would happen.

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  The sudden surge in migration appears to be linked to a recent ruling by the Spanish Supreme Court, which indicated people who reach Spain by sea cannot be sent back without a formal deportation process. Sánchez on Friday said that photos summarizing this decision circulated in recent days among migrant networks and that the ruling can be interpreted in different ways. 
  About 50,000 people entered Ceuta and more than 25,000 have already left as of 1 p.m. CET, the Interior Ministry said in its statement. The regional leader of Cueta, who is from Spain’s opposition party, said the number of arrivals was closer to 60,000. 
  In response, the Spanish government ordered an emergency military deployment on Thursday. The border crisis has drawn strong attention from across Europe. Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker said his country was ready to introduce border checks if the situation worsens, while Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Maxime Prevot called the crisis “a European issue, not purely a Spanish one.”
  Meanwhile, Sweden’s Kristersson urged the Spanish government to “regain control of the situation” and Germany’s Merz stressed that Spain “must get the situation in Cueta back under control as soon as possible.” Some politicians went even further.  Finland’s Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said in a post on X on Friday that “countries that don’t live up to their obligation to protect external borders cannot be members of the Schengen area.”  
The minister belongs to the anti-immigration Finns Party, which is trailing in the polls ahead of Finland’s 2027 general election. It’s unclear whether her statement reflects the position of Finland’s four-party coalition government. The Schengen area comprises 25 of the EU’s 27 member states, along with Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, allowing people to travel freely between them. But it’s not unusual for individual countries to temporarily impose border controls within the area. Germany has done so over migration concerns, and others introduced border controls following the Covid-19 outbreak.
  Spain has had a more welcoming immigration policy than many EU countries. It recently offered a mass regularization plan that is expected to grant residency permits to some 1 million undocumented migrants. But while the administration has been open to attracting migrants, it has mainly sought Latin Americans. 

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 12:02 AM IST