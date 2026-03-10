Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Sri Lanka raises fuel prices over 8% as Iran war fuels panic buying

Sri Lanka raises fuel prices over 8% as Iran war fuels panic buying

The price revision comes as global crude oil prices crossed $100 per barrel for the first time in four years following escalating tensions in West Asia

Under the latest revision, the prices of widely used petrol and diesel varieties have been increased by LKR 22 per litre, the state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) said | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Colombo
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 12:19 PM IST

Sri Lanka has increased retail fuel prices by over 8 per cent with effect from midnight Monday in a bid to curb hoarding and panic buying amid rising global crude oil prices, officials said on Tuesday.

The price revision comes as global crude oil prices crossed $100 per barrel for the first time in four years following escalating tensions in West Asia.

Under the latest revision, the prices of widely used petrol and diesel varieties have been increased by LKR 22 per litre, the state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) said.

The move is aimed at curbing hoarding and panic buying, it said.

 

"We have noticed heavy consumption since the news of the Middle East war situation," a CPC official said.

Long queues have been seen outside fuel stations since February 28 after hostilities intensified following US-Iran strikes against Iran, triggering fears of supply disruptions.

The CPC said Sri Lanka currently has sufficient fuel stocks to last until the end of April.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 12:18 PM IST

