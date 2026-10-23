Starbucks China brings in no-order, no-seat rule amid fierce competition

Starbucks has introduced a rule requiring customers to make a purchase before taking a seat at its cafes across mainland China from October 22. The company said the move was part of its efforts to improve the in-store experience and maintain a welcoming “third-place experience”.

Starbucks China announced the nationwide policy earlier this week, saying stores would display notices informing customers of the change. The move follows a similar policy introduced by Starbucks in the US last year.

“We will continue investing resources to improve the in-store experience, and work together with customers to create and maintain a welcoming third-place experience,” the company said in a statement posted online.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Starbucks China will prioritise assistance for customers who need it, including pregnant women and people with limited mobility.

The Global Times also reported that the policy was not being strictly enforced at some outlets on the first day. A reporter visiting Starbucks stores in Beijing and Shanghai found customers seated without placing orders, with staff not asking them to leave. A store employee told the newspaper that the guideline was not being strictly enforced.

The seating rule is part of Starbucks China's broader Third Place Initiative, which also includes guidelines on considerate use of seating, keeping conversations quiet and avoiding strongly scented outside food in cafes, the Global Times reported, citing Securities Daily.

Starbucks plans further investment in China

ALSO READ: Tibet earthquake kills 16: A look at major Himalayan quakes in recent years Alongside the seating policy, Starbucks China plans to increase investment in fiscal 2027. The company will add staff during peak hours, upgrade digital systems and core equipment, and renovate about 1,000 outlets across mainland China, according to a separate statement on WeChat, Bloomberg reported.

The company said it would continue to develop its cafes as a “third place”, a space outside home and work where customers can spend time.

The changes come as Starbucks prepares for its next phase of growth with a local partner. In November 2025, the company agreed to sell a majority stake in its China business to private equity firm Boyu Capital at an enterprise value of $4 billion, a Bloomberg report said.

Competition from local coffee chains

Starbucks has lately faced intense competition in China from domestic coffee chains, including Luckin Coffee, which offers cheaper options compared to the global beverage giant. The company has about 8,000 stores in China.

Luckin overtook Starbucks as China's largest coffee chain in 2023. Starbucks' larger and more expensive cafe format has also come under pressure as consumers have become more cautious about discretionary spending amid China's economic slowdown, according to Bloomberg.

Starbucks China recorded comparable-store sales declines in each of the previous two fiscal years amid competition and price wars. Sales showed signs of recovery earlier in fiscal 2026, but the business had yet to establish a sustained return to growth, Bloomberg said.

Starbucks stopped separately disclosing the performance of its China business from the third quarter of fiscal 2026, which ended in June, it added.