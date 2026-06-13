Saturday, June 13, 2026 | 09:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Starmer tells Nato chief UK will publish defence plan before July summit

Starmer tells Nato chief UK will publish defence plan before July summit

In a call ​earlier on Saturday, Starmer and Rutte agreed allies must ​strengthen collective defence and deliver more quickly in response to shared and evolving threats

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 9:06 PM IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Nato Secretary ??General Mark Rutte on Saturday he would publish the government's defence investment plan before the alliance's summit in Ankara ‌next month, a Downing Street spokesperson ​said.
 
In a call ​earlier on Saturday, Starmer and Rutte agreed allies must ​strengthen collective defence and deliver more quickly in response to shared and evolving threats.
 
The call follows mounting political pressure on Starmer after John Healey resigned as defence ​minister on Thursday, accusing Starmer of failing to commit ‌the resources that are needed to keep Britain safe ​from mounting threats.
 
"The prime minister updated on plans for the defence investment plan, underlining his commitment to publish it ahead of ‌the Nato summit ​in Ankara," the spokesperson ‌said in a statement.
 
 
"The Nato Secretary General welcomed the ‌UK's ??increased investment in defence as an important contribution to ​the alliance and to meeting the threats we face," the spokesperson added.
 
The Nato summit in ​Ankara is scheduled for July 7-8. Britain's defence investment plan had been due last year.
 
Starmer ‌also reiterated his aim to raise defence spending to 3% ‌of GDP in the next parliament, and said national security remained the government's top priority even as it makes difficult budget choices.

More From This Section

Marco Rubio

Violation of US blockade in Hormuz will not be tolerated: US tells India

Modi Trump

PM Modi, Trump to hold talks on sidelines of G7 in France: White House

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

Iran to hold Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral rites from July 4 to 9

Donald Trump, Trump, Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Munir

Iran says signing of Islamabad memorandum not expected on Sunday

SpaceX

What's in a name? SpaceX IPO sparks rethink of tech-stock grouping monikers

Topics : NATO British Prime Minister Britain PM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 9:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayF&O Strategy TodayJaspal Rana Death NewsGold and Silver Rate TodayUpcoming Dividend StocksSpaceX IPOFIFA World Cup 2026 Begins TodayNeet UG 2026 Re-ExamCrude Oil Outlook