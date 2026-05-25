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Home / World News / Strategists warn yields to stay high even if West Asia conflict ends

Strategists warn yields to stay high even if West Asia conflict ends

Strategists warn long-term bond yields may remain elevated even if war-driven inflation eases, citing debt burdens, AI spending and higher rate expectations

As the British public goes to the polls in local elections on Thursday, rising bond yields are an ominous signal for the government, which is bracing for a bruising outcome in the vote

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Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 10:15 PM IST

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For all the hand-wringing over war-related inflation fears, there are signs that other drivers are having as much a bearing on longer-term borrowing costs.  
In the US, so-called real yields, which strip out inflation, have had a greater impact, indicating bond investors aren’t just worried about price pressures from the Iran war. 
Other culprits include signs already large public debt burdens will swell even further, fallout from the AI investment boom and the mounting chance central banks such as the Federal Reserve will raise rather than cut interest rates.  
The speculation, underscored by a Bloomberg analysis and highlighted by strategists at ING Bank NV, Goldman Sachs Group and Barclays Plc, is that the recent jump in some long-term yields will not fully reverse even if the inflation spurred by costlier oil retreats.  
 
“The argument that duration is selling off globally due to inflation fears is hard to square with market pricing of medium- and long-term inflation risk,” said Jonathan Hill, head of US inflation strategy at Barclays.  
The so-called neutral rate is the level which neither spurs nor slows the economy.

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Topics : US economy Bond Yields bond market

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 10:15 PM IST

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