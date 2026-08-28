Suhora spots new lake at Nepal-Tibet flood source, warns of fresh risk

A day after a Himalayan glacier collapse sent a wall of water, mud and rock through border towns and valleys in Nepal and China’s Tibet region, Indian space-data analytics and intelligence firm Suhora Technologies has warned that it has identified a newly formed lake at the source of the ice-rock avalanche that triggered the Bhote Koshi-Trishuli flood.

The company said the lake could pose a risk of further outburst flooding downstream if water continues to accumulate.

Captured through high-resolution optical imagery with a resolution of 70 cm on Thursday, the new lake spans approximately 20.25 hectares at the point of origin in the high-altitude Lhende Khola region, according to Suhora.

On Wednesday, an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border unleashed a massive surge of ice, rock and debris into the Bhote Koshi river system, which raced downstream into the Trishuli and tore through Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts, including Betrawati.

Satellite imagery analysed by independent experts has indicated that a major collapse involving bedrock and glacier ice triggered the cascading disaster.

As rescue operations continued on Friday, Nepal had reported 469 deaths, while Chinese authorities confirmed five deaths in Tibet. More than 1,500 people remained missing across the two regions.

“Following Suhora’s initial assessment of the Betrawati damage, the company has identified a newly formed lake at the source of the ice-rock avalanche that triggered the Bhote Koshi–Trishuli flood,” the company said.

According to Suhora’s analysis, the newly formed water body is a critical development to monitor. The formation of a lake at the source of an avalanche or debris-flow event can indicate continued accumulation of meltwater and potentially raise the risk of another downstream outburst, the company said.

Authorities and experts have separately warned of the possibility of further flooding from upstream water accumulation following the disaster.

Satellite images show scale of damage at Betrawati

An initial assessment by the Noida-based firm, using high-resolution satellite images captured and analysed by it, showed Betrawati’s commercial core buried under mud, boulders and debris.

Bridges have been washed away, cutting off ground access to the area, while power lines and substations have been damaged, disrupting communications, the company said.

Suhora said its first-look assessment was based on its own analysis and identified structures showing visible signs of damage for further review.

It cautioned that the findings constituted an initial observation rather than a final damage assessment, with validation set to continue as more data become available.

With ground access severely disrupted, satellite imagery can give responders a view of damage without requiring them to physically reach affected sites first, helping identify areas where relief and recovery efforts may be needed most.

Suhora Technologies is an Indian company providing dual-use space-based intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) solutions.

The company combines satellite imagery with AI-driven analytics to convert near-real-time Earth observation data into intelligence for defence, disaster response and commercial applications.

Founded in 2018 by Krishanu Acharya, chief executive officer; Amit Kumar, chief operating officer; and Rupesh Kumar, chief technology officer, Suhora is developing space-based ISR capabilities for national security and other applications.