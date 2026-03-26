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Home / World News / Tanker carrying Russian oil hit by drone in Black Sea near Turkey

Tanker carrying Russian oil hit by drone in Black Sea near Turkey

The attack, just outside Turkish territorial waters, likely aimed to disable the engine room in the Sierra Leone-flagged vessel that was carrying Russian oil

Russian oil tanker, Russian tanker

Representative Image: The ship is sanctioned by the European Union and Britain. Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 2:35 PM IST

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A marine drone struck a Turkish crude oil tanker that had departed Russia, causing an explosion in the Black Sea near Istanbul's Bosphorus strait on Thursday, Turkey's transportation minister said.
 
The incident, one of several in recent months involving Western-sanctioned vessels heading to or from Russian ports, occurred in the early hours, minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu told broadcaster Kanal 24.
 
All 27 crew were safe, he said, adding that the coastguard had been dispatched to the vessel, the Altura, which was about 18 nautical miles (33 km) from the Bosphorus, a key commodities-shipping channel linking the Black Sea with the Marmara and Mediterranean.
 
 
The attack, just outside Turkish territorial waters, likely aimed to disable the engine room in the Sierra Leone-flagged vessel that was carrying Russian oil, Uraloglu said.
 
Ship-tracking and Refinitiv AIS data showed the Altura had left Russia's port of Novorossiysk with about 1 million barrels of crude oil and appeared almost fully laden.

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The ship is sanctioned by the European Union and Britain.
 
The Black Sea is shared by Russia and Ukraine, which have been at war for more than four years, as well as other states.
 
Late last year, shipping insurance rates rose after Ukrainian naval drones hit Russia-bound tankers in the Black Sea, prompting Moscow to threaten retaliation and Nato-member Turkey to urge calm.
 
There was no immediate comment from Moscow or Kyiv on Thursday.
 
The registered owner of the latest ship to be hit is China-based Sea Grace Shipping Ltd and the manager is the Turkey-based Pergamon Denizcilik, according to Refinitiv data.
 
Reuters could not immediately contact Pergamon.
 
Broadcaster NTV earlier reported an explosion on the ship's bridge and water entering the engine room, before the crew sought assistance from Turkish authorities.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : West Asia Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions Turkey

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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 2:35 PM IST

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