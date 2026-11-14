Tanker hits cruise ship in New Orleans, 32 hospitalised, none critical

By Cameron Fozi

All passengers and crew members aboard a river cruise ship that capsized after a tanker collision in New Orleans on Friday were accounted for, with 32 people hospitalized but none critically injured, according to Mayor Helena Moreno.

The Atlantic Asphalt tanker “lost control” and struck the American Heritage, operated by American Cruise Lines, around 12:30 p.m. at the Port of New Orleans, Moreno said at a news briefing.

The cruise ship, which still had about 129 passengers and an unspecified number of crew members aboard, began to sink before tipping over, sending people into the Mississippi River.

Harbor police were the first to respond, entering the water to pull people to safety as firefighters extended ladders from the dock. Volunteer crews in their own vessels also joined the rescue effort, Moreno said.

“At this moment, the information that we have, we have zero people unaccounted for,” Moreno said. “Which truly is a miracle on the Mississippi.”

Video of the incident aired by local television station WDSU, an NBC affiliate, showed a larger tanker approaching the docked cruise ship before the two vessels collided at what appeared to be a relatively slow speed. Later footage showed the American Heritage partly submerged in the river.

The American Cruise Lines website describes the American Heritage as a classic paddlewheeler river boat with capacity for as many as 180 passengers, which was last renovated in 2022.

“American Cruise Lines can confirm that our riverboat, American Heritage, was involved in a collision while it was docked in New Orleans,” the company said in a statement. “We are in close coordination with the US Coast Guard and local authorities. Guests and crew were evacuated, and we are deeply concerned for everyone involved.”

Earlier on Friday, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said he was heading to New Orleans.

“We are aware of the incident on the Mississippi and we are in close contact with local officials and law enforcement,” Landry said in a post on X. “I am headed to New Orleans now.”