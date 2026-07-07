Tanker set ablaze after being struck by projectile in Hormuz off Oman coast
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, though Iran is suspected of attacking at least two other vessels in the strait travelling on a route near Oman in recent days
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A tanker travelling off the coast of Oman in the Strait of Hormuz caught on fire early Tuesday morning after being struck by a projectile, the British military said.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre said the tanker had been hit near Limah, Oman, in the strait.
It said the projectile hit the port side of the vessel while trying to travelling south out of the strait toward the Gulf of Oman.
It said there was no environmental impact from the strike and that authorities were investigating.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, though Iran is suspected of attacking at least two other vessels in the strait travelling on a route near Oman in recent days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 7:29 AM IST