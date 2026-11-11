Tesla found liable for fraud over $110,000 solar roof that never worked

A California judge has found Elon Musk led-Tesla liable for fraud and negligent misrepresentation in a lawsuit involving a $110,000 solar roof installation that was never completed and failed to generate electricity for the homeowner. The ruling follows repeated disputes over the company's failure to produce documents sought during the legal proceedings.

According to a report by Electrek, the case concerns Ambrose Conroy, a resident of Rancho Santa Fe, California, who signed an agreement with Tesla in March 2020 for a solar roof system worth $82,210. The original contract covered a 13.1-kilowatt system. However, after two amendments, the project's cost rose to approximately $110,000 by February 2021, with the revised installation covering an 18.2-kilowatt roof and six Powerwall batteries.

The roof was never completed, failed to pass a county inspection and did not generate a single kilowatt-hour of electricity for Conroy's home. The homeowner estimates that repairing the damage could cost more than $2.5 million. Tesla had reportedly offered him $5,000 to settle the dispute in April 2022.

Electrek, which reviewed court orders, the complaint and the parties' joint trial readiness report, reported that Tesla had stipulated to liability on three of the five claims.

Homeowner alleges damaged tiles and prolonged installation work

Conroy's lawsuit details the problems his family allegedly experienced during the installation. Removing the existing roof, which was expected to take two days, reportedly took two weeks.

The complaint alleges that parts of the roof were left exposed for extended periods and that scratched and damaged tiles were installed. Some glass tiles allegedly shattered around the driveway and lawn, with the family claiming that the broken pieces made it unsafe to walk barefoot in the area.

The problems continued after the initial installation work. In February 2025, Tesla reportedly failed another San Diego County inspection after arriving without the required plans for the venting system.

Conroy also hired an electrical consultant to examine the installation. According to the consultant's assessment cited by Electrek, the wiring and conduits beneath the tiles could increase the risk of a short circuit and fire during heavy rain. Tesla's lawyers disputed this characterisation of the fire risk, the publication reported.

Why did the California judge find Tesla liable for fraud?

Judge Cynthia Freeland had previously sanctioned Tesla twice for failing to provide documents during the discovery process. The company was ordered to pay $15,467.50 in February 2026 and another $13,500 in June.

The judge had warned that further failures could result in issue sanctions, under which disputed facts could be treated as established. After Tesla missed another deadline, the court ruled on September 11 that the company was liable for fraud and negligent misrepresentation.

The missing material reportedly included Microsoft Teams messages, workplace safety records, emails with San Diego County inspectors, and more than 20 quality, installation and safety reports from Tesla's internal system.

Tesla challenges the ruling as legal battle continues

Tesla has continued to contest the findings of fraud and negligent misrepresentation. In an October 29 filing, the company asked the court to freeze the case while it seeks relief from the California Court of Appeal.

Tesla argued that the sanction was unduly punitive, violated due process and effectively amounted to a directed verdict on fraud before a trial.

The company had separately stipulated to liability on three other claims in the lawsuit: breach of contract, breach of warranty and negligence. It had continued to contest the remaining two claims until the judge's September ruling.

The case is ongoing, and Conroy has not yet been awarded the compensation he is seeking. The November 20 trial date has been vacated, with a trial-readiness conference scheduled for December 4, according to Electrek.