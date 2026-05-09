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Home / World News / Tesla recalls Cybertrucks over wheels, over 200k cars for camera failure

Tesla recalls Cybertrucks over wheels, over 200k cars for camera failure

Tesla is also recalling more than 200,000 Model Y, Model S Model X and Model 3 electric vehicles because of a software issue that renders the rearview camera inoperable for a short period of time

Tesla, Tesla logo

On affected vehicles, Tesla will replace the front and rear brake rotors, hubs, and lug nuts with more durable ones at no cost to vehicle owners (Photo: Reuters)

AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 7:05 AM IST

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Tesla is recalling 173 Cybertrucks because cracking in the rotor could cause the wheel stud to separate from the wheel hub, increasing the risk of a crash and injury.

The recall includes model year 2024-2026 Cybertrucks with 18-inch steel wheels.

In its report, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that rough roads and cornering may strain the stud hole in the wheel rotor causing cracks to form and with continued driving the wheel stud could eventually separate from the wheel hub.

Wheel stud separation may affect vehicle controllability, increasing the risk of a collision.

On affected vehicles, Tesla will replace the front and rear brake rotors, hubs, and lug nuts with more durable ones at no cost to vehicle owners.

 

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The manufacturer's recall number is SB-26-33-003. Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752.

Tesla is also recalling more than 200,000 Model Y, Model S Model X and Model 3 electric vehicles because of a software issue that renders the rearview camera inoperable for a short period of time.

Loss of the rearview camera image may affect the driver's view, increasing the risk of a crash.

Tesla's number for this recall is SB-26-00-016.

Tesla is not aware of any accidents, fatalities or injuries related to either of the problems in the above recalls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Tesla Tesla Inc Electric Vehicles

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 7:04 AM IST

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