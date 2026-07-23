Thursday, July 23, 2026 | 10:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Tesla's profit dips as spending for AI goals surged to $5.8 bn in Q2CY27

Tesla's profit dips as spending for AI goals surged to $5.8 bn in Q2CY27

Tesla's profit fell as AI spending surged to $5.8 billion, leading to its first cash burn in two years despite stronger-than-expected revenue and EV sales

Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the year was “massive” for capex and called for “fast” spending | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 10:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tesla’s profit tumbled despite a strong quarter for its automotive business, pressuring Elon Musk’s plan to refocus the electric vehicle maker on artificial intelligence (AI) and robots. 
Spending on the ambitious initiatives surged to $5.8 billion in the second quarter, resulting in Tesla’s first cash burn in two years. The company still expects capital expenditures in excess of $25 billion this year, and executives are now predicting even larger outlays going forward. “This is a massive capex year,” Musk said late Wednesday on a conference call to discuss quarterly results. “We should be spending on capex as fast as we can — spend as fast as we can without it being too wasteful.” 
 
The planned investments will support a significant expansion of factory operations, including production of Optimus humanoid robots, AI initiatives, the autonomous Cybercab and expansion of its robotaxi fleet. Tesla has deemphasised its traditional auto business, even as sales have shown signs of recovery from a two-year decline. 
Despite the higher spending — and grandiose comments from the chief executive officer about more to come — Tesla’s second-quarter total was short of the pace it would need to hit this year’s capex target.  
The quarter was a disjointed one for the EV maker. Adjusted earnings fell to 33 cents a share in the period, well short of the 51-cent average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. It also reported negative free cash flow of $1.09 billion. 

Also Read

SpaceX, Elon Musk

Musk's SpaceX in talks to provide computing power to Pentagon: Report

SpaceX aborts Starship launch seconds before liftoff after engine issue

SpaceX aborts Starship launch seconds before liftoff after engine issue

Elon Musk

Elon Musk likely broke law by giving voters $1 mn in Supreme Court election

xAI

OpenAI's feud with Musk's xAI carries on as Apple secrets fight revs up

Susheel Vasudevan

TCS rejigs leadership, business units to sharpen focus on AI-led dealspremium

Revenue, meanwhile, was $28.2 billion, beating market estimates. The results came several weeks after Tesla reported selling more than 480,000 vehicles in the quarter, well above expectations. Profit was pressured by lower average vehicle selling prices. Operating costs surged 47 per cent to $4.35 billion. 

Musk bats for peer review of AI models 

Elon Musk urged leading AI firms to conduct peer reviews of the most advanced models before releasing them, The Economist reported on Thursday, as concerns grow over the rapid pace of the technology's development and potential safety risks.

The interview was recorded on Monday before OpenAI revealed that one of its frontier AI models went rouge during testing. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said leading AI companies should hold regular meetings to discuss safety and security issues and give competitors time to assess major new models before deployment. “The most immediate thing that we could do is to have the leading AI companies ... have some sort of call once every few weeks and just discuss any safety and security issues,” Musk said.   Reuters

 
 

More From This Section

Marco Rubio

Rubio to meet Russia's foreign minister to revive Ukraine peace efforts

Bangladesh's President Mohammad Shahabuddin

Bangladesh President likely to resign soon amid rising political tensions

Hormuz, oil tankers, crude oil

West Asian oil producers step up plans to bypass Strait of Hormuz

JP Morgan Chase

JPMorgan plans 1,000 India GCC hires despite AI-driven workforce cuts

Amish Shah

Indian-American Amish Shah wins key congressional primary from Arizona

Topics : Elon Musk Tesla Aritificial Intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 10:25 PM IST

Explore News

Zim vs India Live StreamingStocks to Watch TodayDelhi Metro Stations Closed TodayVishal Mega Mart Q1 ResultsQ1 Results TodayHFCL Share PriceDr Reddy's Share PriceJana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1Upcoming Q1 ResultsVishal Mega Mart Q1 Result