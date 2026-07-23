Tesla's profit dips as spending for AI goals surged to $5.8 bn in Q2CY27
Tesla's profit fell as AI spending surged to $5.8 billion, leading to its first cash burn in two years despite stronger-than-expected revenue and EV sales
Bloomberg
Listen to This Article
Tesla’s profit tumbled despite a strong quarter for its automotive business, pressuring Elon Musk’s plan to refocus the electric vehicle maker on artificial intelligence (AI) and robots.
Spending on the ambitious initiatives surged to $5.8 billion in the second quarter, resulting in Tesla’s first cash burn in two years. The company still expects capital expenditures in excess of $25 billion this year, and executives are now predicting even larger outlays going forward. “This is a massive capex year,” Musk said late Wednesday on a conference call to discuss quarterly results. “We should be spending on capex as fast as we can — spend as fast as we can without it being too wasteful.”
The planned investments will support a significant expansion of factory operations, including production of Optimus humanoid robots, AI initiatives, the autonomous Cybercab and expansion of its robotaxi fleet. Tesla has deemphasised its traditional auto business, even as sales have shown signs of recovery from a two-year decline.
Despite the higher spending — and grandiose comments from the chief executive officer about more to come — Tesla’s second-quarter total was short of the pace it would need to hit this year’s capex target.
The quarter was a disjointed one for the EV maker. Adjusted earnings fell to 33 cents a share in the period, well short of the 51-cent average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. It also reported negative free cash flow of $1.09 billion.
Also Read
Revenue, meanwhile, was $28.2 billion, beating market estimates. The results came several weeks after Tesla reported selling more than 480,000 vehicles in the quarter, well above expectations. Profit was pressured by lower average vehicle selling prices. Operating costs surged 47 per cent to $4.35 billion.
More From This Section
Topics : Elon Musk Tesla Aritificial Intelligence
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 10:25 PM IST